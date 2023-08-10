AI unveils new logo in Tata rebranding push

August 10, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Air India on Thursday unveiled a new brand identity and aircraft livery inspired from its iconic jharokha pattern, which Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said represented the airline’s “bold vision” for the future and would include the best of technology. The new logo, called ‘the vista’, is inspired by the peak of the gold window frame, which Mr. Chandrasekaran said stood for “limitless possibilities and progressiveness”.

He called Air India a “passion” and a big “national mission” for Tata Sons. The airline’s livery features a palette of deep red, aubergine and gold highlights that will populate the tail fin of the aircraft.

Laying the vision for the airline, the Chairman said, “our aim is to have the best technology in the next 9-12 months.” He acknowledged that Air India’s fleet required a lot of work and said there was a need to refurbish the current fleet to “an acceptable level” until the new planes from the 470 aircraft order placed earlier this year began to join the fleet.

ADVERTISEMENT

CE0 Campbell Wilson added that 43 legacy widebodies of Air India would undergo refit later next year and would be the “largest refit undertaken ever”.

He said by March 2024, 33% of the airline’s widebody fleet would be upgraded and over the next two-and-a-half years, the entire long-haul fleet will be reborn. He announced that Air India would also introduce a new “open all hours, every day” customer contact centre in nine Indian and foreign languages by the end of this year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.