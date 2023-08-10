HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AI unveils new logo in Tata rebranding push

August 10, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Air India’s new logo unveiled in New Delhi on Thursday

Air India’s new logo unveiled in New Delhi on Thursday | Photo Credit: PTI

Air India on Thursday unveiled a new brand identity and aircraft livery inspired from its iconic jharokha pattern, which Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said represented the airline’s “bold vision” for the future and would include the best of technology. The new logo, called ‘the vista’, is inspired by the peak of the gold window frame, which Mr. Chandrasekaran said stood for “limitless possibilities and progressiveness”.

He called Air India a “passion” and a big “national mission” for Tata Sons. The airline’s livery features a palette of deep red, aubergine and gold highlights that will populate the tail fin of the aircraft.

Laying the vision for the airline, the Chairman said, “our aim is to have the best technology in the next 9-12 months.” He acknowledged that Air India’s fleet required a lot of work and said there was a need to refurbish the current fleet to “an acceptable level” until the new planes from the 470 aircraft order placed earlier this year began to join the fleet.  

CE0 Campbell Wilson added that 43 legacy widebodies of Air India would undergo refit later next year and would be the “largest refit undertaken ever”.

He said by March 2024, 33% of the airline’s widebody fleet would be upgraded and over the next two-and-a-half years, the entire long-haul fleet will be reborn. He announced that Air India would also introduce a new “open all hours, every day” customer contact centre in nine Indian and foreign languages by the end of this year.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.