AI presents both challenges and opportunities for courts, says CJI 

April 14, 2024 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - NEW DELHI

Chief Justice Chandrachud referred to the adoption of hybrid-mode hearings as an instance of justice delivery crossing geographical barriers

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and, right, Chief Justice of Singapore Sundaresh Menon at a conference on ‘Technology and Judicial Dialogue’ in New Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Saturday said the advancement of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in the judicial system is inevitable.

In his opening remarks at the Indo-Singapore Judicial Conference, he stated, “We cannot avoid the question of using AI in court adjudication. The integration of AI in modern processes, including court proceedings, raises complex ethical, legal, and practical considerations that demand a thorough examination. The use of AI in court adjudication presents both opportunities and challenges that warrant nuanced deliberation,” the CJI said.

The Chief Justice described AI as a double-edged sword with a capacity to either enhance or undermine the pursuit of justice.

“The adoption of AI might accentuate inequality by favoring those with access to advanced technology, but it also opens the door for new players and services, disrupting existing hierarchies,” Chief Justice Chandrachud said.

The CJI referred to the adoption of hybrid-mode hearings as an instance of justice delivery crossing geographical barriers.

“Now, lawyers from any corner of the country can represent their clients before the highest court without the need for expensive and time-consuming travel to the capital. This democratised the access to the Supreme Court of India,” Chief Justice Chandrachud said.

He referred to the AI-powered live transcription services, an initiative which can translate judicial proceedings into 18 regional languages and Hindi to ensure that legal information is accessible to all. He said the AI-driven translation services provide accurate and timely translations

In the field of law, the CJI said, AI has the potential to expedite and streamline justice delivery. “The era of maintaining the status quo is behind us; it is time to embrace evolution within our profession,” he said.

