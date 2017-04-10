AI grounds drunk pilot for 3 months

An Air India pilot has been grounded for three months after he tested positive in the mandatory pre-flight alcohol test, minutes before operating a flight from here to Abu Dhabi.

The pilot was rostered to fly an Air India Express flight, which was scheduled for departure from the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 8.50 p.m. on Saturday.

“The pilot who was on deputation with AI Express tested positive in the pre-flight breath analyser [BA] test. Since this was the first time he has failed his test he has been grounded for three months,” an Air India source said.

Rule 24 of the Aircraft Rules prohibits crew members from partaking any alcoholic drink, 12 hours prior to the commencement of a flight, and it is mandatory for him or her to undergo an alcohol test both before and after operating a flight.

In case of a repeat offence, the licence of the crew member is suspended for three years, according to rules.

“We suspend anywhere between 1-4 pilots every month for this offence,” a DGCA official said.