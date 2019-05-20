National

AI flight lands in Jamnagar Air Force Base

more-in

Rare exception made for a passenger who had suffered cardiac arrest

In a rare instance, an Air India flight from Delhi to Muscat made an emergency landing at the Air Force base in Jamnagar late on Sunday night, after a 33-year-old man suffered a cardiac arrest.

Officials said the Air Traffic Control of Jamnagar Air Force Base received a request for diversion to the airfield from the Air India pilot. The IAF responded promptly and the aircraft was allowed to divert to a defence aerodrome.

The Public Relations Officer Defence (Gujarat), Puneet Chadha said, “Diverting the aircraft to a civilian airfield would have taken time. The patient was shifted to a hospital accompanied by IAF doctors,” he said. The patient is being treated at the Guru Govind Singh Hospital.

Comments
Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2019 2:02:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/ai-flight-lands-in-jamnagar-air-force-base/article27189185.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story