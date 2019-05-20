AI flight lands in Jamnagar Air Force Base

In a rare instance, an Air India flight from Delhi to Muscat made an emergency landing at the Air Force base in Jamnagar late on Sunday night, after a 33-year-old man suffered a cardiac arrest.

Officials said the Air Traffic Control of Jamnagar Air Force Base received a request for diversion to the airfield from the Air India pilot. The IAF responded promptly and the aircraft was allowed to divert to a defence aerodrome.

The Public Relations Officer Defence (Gujarat), Puneet Chadha said, “Diverting the aircraft to a civilian airfield would have taken time. The patient was shifted to a hospital accompanied by IAF doctors,” he said. The patient is being treated at the Guru Govind Singh Hospital.