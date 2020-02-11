National

Ahmedabad textile factory fire: police book officials, including factory owners

The Ahmedabad police have booked officials including the owners of the Ahmedabad-based Nandan Denim, a textile factory, where seven workers died in a massive fire on Saturday.

The fire continued to rage till Sunday morning in the three-storey factory. Many workers received severe burns.

Top members of the management including owners Jyoti Prasad Chiripal and Dipak Chiripal had been booked as the factory operated sans fire safety system and equipment in place. The Chiripals are yet to be arrested.

The primary probe also revealed that there were ventilators in the factory but there was only one staircase on the second and third floors.

DNA test is being done on the charred bodies to ascertain their identity. The relatives refused to accept the bodies till the owners were arrested.

