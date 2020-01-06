Ahmedabad Police attempt to disrupt IIM-A event

A team of Ahmedabad Police on Sunday apparently tried to disrupt an event organised by some students, faculty and staff members of the prestigious Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A) by forcing the organisers to shift the event to a classroom. However, the organisers defied the restriction and held the event on the campus, slamming the police for trying to suppress dissent using force.

According to sources in the Institute, a local team from the City Police came to the campus around 5.30 p.m., before the event, ‘IIM-A stands up for democracy’, which was scheduled to be held at 6.30 p.m. at the Louis Kahn Plaza of the IIM-A, could begin.

‘Police pressure’

The security officer of the campus, citing police pressure, interfered with the programme and tried to cancel it. But faculty members stepped in. After some discussions, the event was shifted into a classroom.

The installations and posters were also shifted to the new venue.

According to Anmol Somanchi of IIM, students, faculty and staff came together to condemn police brutality, arbitrary Internet blackouts, and the restrictions on peaceful assembly being enforced across the country.

After the incident, the organisers issued a press statement: “We write this to register our protest against repeated and pervasive attempts at suppression of the right to free and democratic dissent.”

“In particular, we strongly condemn the violence unleashed by police on unarmed students, including minors, at Cotton University, Jamia Milia Islamia University, Aligarh Muslim University and other educational institutions. We also note with concern the unlawful and arbitrary detentions of members of IIM-A fraternity and others across the country.”

‘Reform policing’

Mr. Somanchi added that the solidarity gathering commenced in the classroom, where a collective statement was read out, condemning the conduct of the police, and the need for urgent reform in policing.

Subsequently, group of students, faculty and staff members decided to defy the restrictions on assembling outside the classroom, and moved to the corridor, where they read the Preamble of the Constitution with candles in their hands.

In the gathering, faculty members shared their experiences of being part of student movements, and about taking a stand on political issues that concern society.