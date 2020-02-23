Ahmedabad glitters to welcome Donald Trump

AHMEDABAD

23 February 2020 22:24 IST

U.S. President to make brief halt at Sabarmati Ashram, attend roadshow from airport to stadium

With massive decorations and elaborate security arrangements, Ahmedabad is ready to welcome U.S. President Donald Trump, who will be attending ‘Namaste Trump’, a mega event at the cricket stadium.

He will make a brief halt at the Sabarmati Ashram and attend a roadshow from the airport to the stadium.

Playing host, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tweeted a video in which people from all languages spoke excitedly about the Trump visit, drawing a parallel between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ and Mr. Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ slogans. The video was aimed at showcasing India’s rich diversity.

Mr. Rupani said: “Entire Gujarat speaks in one voice-#NamasteTrump!”

President Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad on Monday where he will deliver a speech at the Sardar Patel Stadium with Mr. Modi addressing a crowd of over one lakh people to be brought from across Gujarat.

Amit Shah’s review

Ahead of Mr. Trump’s visit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday arrived in Ahmedabad to take stock of security arrangements. A security mock drill for the roadshow between the airport and the Motera stadium was carried out on Sunday.

At the newly built ‘world’s largest cricket stadium’, there will be a three-hour programme, including public interaction and cultural programmes, before and after the President and the Prime Minister’s speeches. Among the cultural programmes will be music performances by top Bollywood singer Kailash Kher and other leading Gujarati singers and performers.

According to the schedule shared by the authorities, Air Force One carrying the U.S. President will touch down at Ahmedabad airport at 11.55 a.m. where Mr. Modi will receive the President and his delegation. From there, after the ceremonial welcome, they will move to the Sabarmati Ashram for a brief halt. Visit to the Ashram was confirmed only on Sunday and apparently after a sustained efforts, U.S. authorities agreed to have a stopover at the Ashram. It was not originally in the schedule prepared by the U.S. agencies.

At the ashram, authorities have organised a high tea for President Trump and First Lady Melania. The famous Gujarati delicacy khaman has made its way into the menu of the high tea.

Apart from khaman, the VVIPs from the U.S. and their delegation will be offered broccoli and corn samosa, apple pie, kaju katli and a variety of teas to choose from, said chef Suresh Khanna of Ahmedabad’s Fortune Landmark Hotel, who has prepared the menu. Along the route, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has organised a roadshow in which cultural performances by artists and cultural groups from all States and Union Territories will be showcased from specially erected stages.

Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Ashish Bhatia on Sunday told media persons that multi-layered security had been arranged with more than 10,000 security personnel and over 500 police officials deployed for security and maintaining crowds that would be brought in thousands of buses and other private vehicles from across the State.