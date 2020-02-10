Ahmedabad factory fire death toll rises to 7: police

The death toll in the February 8 cloth factory fire in Ahmedabad in Gujarat mounted to seven on February 9 with the recovery of two more charred bodies, police said.

Police also booked six officials of the factory under the Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and arrested three of them on February 9.

A huge fire gutted the Nadan denim factory located in Narol locality of the city late on Feb. 8 evening.

“The death toll in the fire incident rose to seven on Sunday with the recovery of two more charred bodies this morning in the burnt debris of the Nandan Denim Limited,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) R.B. Rana.

He said a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder was registered against the general manager of the factory, a whole-time director, a fire safety officer, and three others.

Police have arrested the general manager, the fire safety officer and a whole-time director.

Meanwhile, a fire department official said the fabricated shed structure of the factory godown had just one staircase with a narrow path without any air ventilation, which resulted into more number of deaths as the victims got trapped inside.

“Besides, no fire safety equipment was found working,” he added.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, he said.