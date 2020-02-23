National

Ahmedabad event to welcome Trump will be historic: Narendra Modi

People ride past a hoarding with the images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump installed next to decorated trees alongside a road ahead of Mr. Trump’s visit, in Ahmedabad on February 20, 2020.

People ride past a hoarding with the images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump installed next to decorated trees alongside a road ahead of Mr. Trump’s visit, in Ahmedabad on February 20, 2020.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

It is an honour that he will be with us tomorrow, the Prime Minister says in a social media message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the welcoming event in Ahmedabad for U.S. President Donald Trump would be a historic one.

“India looks forward to welcoming President Donald Trump. It is an honour that he will be with us tomorrow, starting with the historic programme in Ahmedabad,” said Mr. Modi in a social media message.

The message echoed the earlier comment by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani who also sent out a social media message welcoming the American leader.

Mr. Trump will reach India tomorrow and will address the ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Motera stadium of Ahmedabad. This will be followed by a trip to Agra’s Taj Mahal and the official engagements in Delhi.

