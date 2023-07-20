ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmedabad court rejects Teesta Setalvad’s discharge plea in 2002 riots evidence fabrication case

July 20, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST

The Supreme Court on July 19 set aside an order of the Gujarat High Court on July 1 directing Teesta Setalvad to surrender immediately in the case

The Hindu Bureau

Social activist Teesta Setalvad speaks on the phone after being released from Women Central Jail in Ahmedabad, on September 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

A sessions court in Ahmedabad, on July 20, rejected activist Teesta Setalvad’s discharge plea in a case pertaining to fabrication of evidence related to the post-Godhra riots. She was arrested along with former IPS officers R.B. Sreekumar and Sanjiv Bhatt in the case.

Additional sessions judge A R Patel rejected Ms. Setalvad’s plea. The Gujarat government had opposed her application saying that she abused the trust of the riots victims and implicated innocent persons.

On July 19, the Supreme Court had granted bail to Ms. Setalvad, setting aside Gujarat High Court’s order on July 1, directing her to surrender immediately. The Supreme Court said Ms. Setalvad would continue on bail in accordance with its order on September 2, 2022.

(With PTI inputs)

