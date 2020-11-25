Ahmed Patel’s death a loss to political community: Gehlot

‘In today's situation, the Congress party will miss his presence even more deeply’, he says

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday described the death of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel as a great loss to the entire political community and the nation. “In today's situation, the Congress party will miss his presence even more deeply,” he said.

No one would be able to fill the void left by Mr. Patel and his contribution to the Congress would always be remembered. “Apart from political association, he was a close friend and his untimely demise is a personal loss to me,” Mr. Gehlot tweeted.

Mr. Patel had dedicated his entire life to the party and created history of successfully fulfilling the responsibilities of Parliamentary Secretary to Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1985, president of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress, general secretary and treasurer of the All India Congress Committee and political secretary to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Mr. Gehlot noted.

“In this way, he remained committed to keeping the Congress organisation united even though staying away from power in his political life for more than four decades. His absence will be sorely missed,” he said.