Ahead of winter session of Parliament, government to convene all-party meet on Sunday

Updated - November 19, 2024 01:11 pm IST - New Delhi

The session begins on November 25 and concludes on December 20

PTI

Parliamentary Affairs Minister announces an all-party meeting before the Winter Session to discuss the legislative agenda and topics for debate. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The government has convened a customary all-party meeting on Sunday (November 14, 2024) ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a post on X on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) that the meet has been convened on November 24 morning "in view of the coming Winter session of Parliament." The session begins on November 25 and concludes on December 20.

To mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, an event will be held in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan or the old Parliament building.

An all-party meeting is convened by the government ahead of sessions to inform the opposition of its legislative agenda as well as to discuss issues which parties want to debate in Parliament.

