Ahead of rollout of new criminal laws, Home Ministry tests eSakhsya App

Days ahead of the implementation of the three criminal laws, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is testing eSakshya (e-evidence), a mobile-based application to help police record scene of crime, search and seizure in a criminal case and upload the file on the cloud-based platform. The police official will have to upload a selfie after the procedure is complete. Each recording could be maximum four minutes long and several such files could be uploaded for each First Information Report (FIR), according to the details shared with State police departments.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) that replaces the Indian Penal Code, 1860; the Bharatiya Sakshya (BS) which replaces the Indian Evidence Act, 1872; and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) that replaces the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 are all set to come into force from July 1.

According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, a total of 58.24 lakh Indian Penal Code and Special Local Laws (SLL) crimes were reported in India in 2022. A study by the MHA estimates that 20% of these crimes involve punishments of seven years or more, and seizures occur in 35% cases. “Consequently, it is estimated that 11.64 lakh crimes will require crime scene photography and videography as per Clause 176 of the BNSS, and 20.38 lakh crimes will involve search and seizures,” a government official said.

Uniformity in probe

The BNSS mandates compulsory audio-video recording of search and seizure in each criminal case and mandatory forensic examination in all cases where an offence attracts punishment of seven years or more. Procuring hardware and cloud space is an expensive affair and many States do not have enough resources, said an official, adding that it will also help uniformity in investigations, thereby increasing the conviction rate.

The mobile application developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) will be available to all police stations which register and download the App.

A senior government official said the App was under final stages of trial and the police were given two options. “If there is connectivity issue, the police can record the crime scene on their own device such as personal mobile phones and generate a hash value, come back to the police station and upload the file and simultaneously send it to the judicial officer through a designated computer. The other method is they can directly upload through eSakhsya for which good Internet speed is required,” explained the official.

Another police officer cautioned that the sanctity of the chain of evidence submission will have to be adhered to else, it could benefit an accused.

“Many accused escape the clutches of law due to procedural infirmities. The new criminal laws make everything digital; if there is slightest of issue in recording a scene of crime or procuring digital evidence, it could lead to criminals walking free. Forensic evidence is not always challenged on the grounds of quality but on the chain of command,” said the officer.

