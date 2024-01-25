Ahead of R-Day, 94,680 business units, startups sanctioned in J&K

January 25, 2024 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s administration has provided entrepreneurship and self-employment opportunities to 94,680 youth in a single day.

Ahead of the 75th Republic Day, Mr. Sinha distributed record sanction letters for setting up new units and startups.

“This momentous occasion also marks a significant leap forward in transforming the UT’s economic landscape. These sanction letters will fulfill the dreams of youth and their aspiration of being a job-creator and not a job-seeker,” Mr. Sinha said.

The Lt. Governor congratulated the Jammu Kashmir Bank for its endeavour to strengthen the spirit of ‘Ghar Ghar KCC Abhiyaan’ and ‘Swarozgar Utsav’, two major campaigns in J&K aimed at financial empowerment of farmers and the youth.

“Swarozgar Utsav for entrepreneurship and self-employment covered all Panchayats of J&K UT, and J&K Bank will provide ₹1,384 crore to set up new units and startups. We will provide training and supportive infrastructure to create sustainable employment for more youth in these units,” Mr. Sinha said.

Under the ‘Ghar-Ghar KCC Abhiyaan’, about two lakh farmers are provided with Kisan Credit Card to ensure they have access to reliable, adequate and affordable credit.

‘New pathways for prosperity of J&K’

“I see a new revolution is under way in the agriculture and allied sector that will construct new pathways for prosperity of Jammu Kashmir,” the Lt. Governor said.

Acknowledging the Bank’s contribution, Mr. Sinha underscored the scope for input credit in agriculture and MSME sectors to help farmers and youth for creating employment opportunities besides attaining self-sufficiency.

“We have a lot of expectations from J&K Bank and I expect the Bank to devise campaigns to take Financial Literacy programmes to a vast portion of the population. Under Back to Village and My Town My Pride programmes, the banks must strive to achieve the envisaged target for extension of financial assistance to enterprising youth,” Mr. Sinha said.

Stressing that J&K has embarked on a path of renewed economic and social development in UT, Mr. Sinha said, “Banks, especially J&K Bank, will have to ensure economic needs of farmers, youth and women are catered to with people-friendly schemes aimed at creation of employment and livelihood opportunities not only for the beneficiaries but those associated with them as well.”

The Lt. Governor also handed over the Insurance Claim Settlement cheques to the legal heirs of the deceased government employees covered under the Bank’s Group Personal Accidental Insurance.

Two cheques worth ₹3.35 crore and ₹3.84 crore under J&K Bank CSR Programme were handed over to representatives of Jammu Smart City and Srinagar Smart City, respectively, for construction of e-bus bays and passenger sheds for the convenience of commuters.

