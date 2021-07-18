Ahead of Parliament session, Modi meets NDA floor leaders

PM calls for coordination among various constituents of alliance

A day ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over a meeting of NDA floor leaders, emphasising coordination among the various constituents of the alliance during the session.

Leaders of the NDA constituent parties present at the meeting included Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Pashupati Kumar Paras, Janata Dal (U) leader R.C.P. Singh, AIADMK leader A. Navaneethakrishnan and Republican Party of India (RPI) leader Ramdas Athawale.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda were also present at the meeting. Apart from asking for coordinating on floor strategy through the session, Mr. Modi told the NDA leaders to ensure the presence of their MPs in both Houses of Parliament on a regular basis. Just after the reshuffle of his Council of Ministers, Mr. Modi had asked the new entrants to ensure that they remained in Delhi through the session.

The Monsoon Session is scheduled to continue till August 13.