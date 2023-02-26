Ahead of G-20 Foreign Ministers meeting, Russia accuses the U.S. and its allies of ‘open blackmail’

February 26, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - NEW DELHI

A day after the G-20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting in Bengaluru failed to issue a joint communique, Russia praised the role of the Indian Presidency of the G-20 and accused Western countries of “open blackmail”. A statement from Moscow’s Foreign Ministry said Russia and China protested against the United States and its allies, accusing them of sowing “enmity and hatred”.

“Through open blackmail and dictate, throwing in absurd interpretations of the situation in Ukraine, the Westerners once against disrupted the adoption of collective decisions,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday. The statement called on the “collective West to abandon its destructive course as soon as possible” and build “normal relations with new centers of power in the international arena, such as Russia, on the principles of the sovereign equality of states”. The sharp attack by Russia has set the tone for the March 1-2 G-20 Foreign Ministers Meeting to be held here.

On Saturday evening, the FMCBG meeting of the G-20 member countries ended even as the world marked a year since the destructive war in Ukraine was started by Russia’s so called “special military operation”.

The divide along the Ukraine-Russia battlefront reflected in the ‘Outcome Document’ in Bengaluru, which clearly stated that not all G-20 members favoured strong condemnation of Russia, saying “there were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions”. The Russian Foreign Ministry alleged that “substantive dialogue on topical financial issues” was held in Bengaluru to help the global economy and the financial markets but the work of the BRICS partners was neutralised by the West. It said the “G-20 Chair’s Summary and Outcome Document” was forced by the “paranoid actions” of the U.S., E.U., and the G-7 countries.

“As a result, the fully approved text of the document, except for the wording on Ukraine, which give out for assessments of the discussion at the ministerial meeting something that was not actually discussed and is unrelated to the topic of its jurisdiction, had become a hostage to this aggressive line,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said, adding that Russia and China “expressed a resolute protest “ against “ultimatum actions by the United States and its allies”.

Discussions at the FMCBG so far have indicated that the Western powers led by the U.S. and the U.K. have taken a stance showing the Russians as the invading side in Ukraine, leading to the larger global economic distress. The Russians on the other hand, indicated that they were not willing to allow “international security” to dominate the G-20, which was conceived as a platform to discuss the “global economy”. India, the host, is caught in between the two positions and has been saying that it wants to utilise the G-20 for raising issues like the rise in prices of energy and food items in the world, and supply chain disruption in the backdrop of the pandemic and the Ukraine war that have affected the countries of the Global South most specifically.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has lauded the Indian actions at the FMCBG, saying, “We note the constructive role of the Indian Presidency, which strove for a fair consideration of interests and positions of all countries. The balanced approaches formulated in this context create a good foundation for responding to modern challenges in the area of global finance and related sectors, including support for economic growth and implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

