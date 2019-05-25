Ahead of forming new govt., PM Narendra Modi submits resignation

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was re-elected with a thumping majority, the process of putting in place the new government began, with Ministers of the Union Cabinet meeting and passing a resolution to dissolve the 16th Lok Sabha and tendering their resignations.

Also Read Hectic foreign policy engagements await new Modi government

A Rashtrapati Bhavan communique confirmed that Mr. Modi called on President Ramnath Kovind and handed over his resignation, along with that of the Union Cabinet. The resignations were accepted and Mr. Modi has been asked to continue till a new government, again under him, takes charge.

The NDA will also be holding a meeting of its parliamentary party at Parliament House on Saturday evening to elect Mr. Modi as its leader. All NDA leaders and elected Members of Parliament will be attending this meeting, which will be addressed by Mr. Modi.

While government sources remained tight-lipped on the date for the swearing-in ceremony, two likely dates have been flagged — May 28 or May 30. The Prime Minister is likely to visit his constituency Varanasi to thank voters and his home State of Gujarat in the interregnum.

Sources also said that the oath-taking ceremony was still being worked upon and did not rule out the possibility of a special touch to it, like the invitation to heads of government of SAARC countries last time. “But since the time to organise is shorter this time as it’s a government in continuation, it may not pertain to foreign dignitaries alone,” said a source.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Modi met with and thanked staffers at the PMO for their efforts in the past five years and described it as a “learning experience” for him as well.

Senior officers of the PMO, including Principal Secretary to the PM Nripendra Misra, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Additional Principal Secretary P.K. Mishra, and Secretary Bhaskar Khulbe, felicitated the Prime Minister on his victory in the recently concluded election.

While speculation is rife over the make up of his new council of ministers, Prime Minister Modi did not let out any hints on what its shape might be.