Home Ministry issues advisory for 'Bharat bandh'

New Delhi

07 December 2020 18:10 IST

It asks States, UTs to maintain peace and tranquility and ensure that all COVID-19 guidelines are strictly followed

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an advisory to all States and Union Territories that no untoward incident should occur during Tuesday’s all-India strike called by farmers’ union. It asked them to maintain peace and tranquility and ensure that all COVID-19 guidelines are strictly followed.

The ‘Bharat bandh’ is against the three farm laws passed by Parliament in the September monsoon session. The strike call has received support from many political parties, including the Congress, DMK, NCP, SP, Trinamool Congress and the Left parties.

The union leaders have said the strike will be effective from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. but no kind of essential or emergency services will be disrupted.

Additional security

An MHA official said additional security personnel have been deployed across the national capital.

“The advisory has asked the States to ensure that no violence or untoward incident takes place during the Bharat bandh. Emphasis has been laid on implementation of all COVID-19 protocol such as social distancing and mandatory use of masks,” the official stated.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country have assembled at Delhi’s borders to protests against the three farm laws. They had rejected Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s proposal to move the protest to Burari grounds in north Delhi.

Five rounds of talks had taken place between farmers and the Central government led by Agriculture Minister N.S Tomar. Another round of meeting is proposed on December 9.