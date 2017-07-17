AgustaWestland case: ED arrests director of Dubai-based company

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Shivani Saxena, director of a Dubai-based company that was allegedly used to route bribe money in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case.

Ms. Saxena is the wife of Rajeev Shamsher Bahadur Saxena, a resident of Palm Jumeira in Dubai.

“She is an active director of UHY Saxena, Dubai, and Matrix Holdings, through which proceeds have been routed and further layered and integrated in buying immovable assets and shares,” the ED said.

The ED probe has so far revealed that AgustaWestland International Ltd, UK, allegedly paid 58 million euros as kickbacks through Gordian Services Sarl, Tunisia, & IDS Sarl, Tunisia.

“These companies further siphoned off the said money in the name of consultancy contracts to Interstellar Technologies Ltd., Mauritius, and others. The funds were further transferred to Dubai-based UHY Saxena, Matrix Holdings Ltd. and others,” said an official.

The ED alleges that Ms. Saxena’s husband is a beneficial owner of Interstellar Technologies Ltd., Mauritius. The two are partners/directors in UHY Saxena and Matrix Holdings Limited.

“Both the companies received proceeds in their respective Dubai bank accounts from Interstellar Technologies Ltd. Ms. Saxena and her husband transferred huge amounts of money through their companies at Dubai to various other accounts,” alleges the agency.

Ms. Saxena was produced in the Court of Special Judge PMLA, which sent her to four days of ED custody.

This is the second arrest made by the ED in the case. In 2014, the ED arrested lawyer Gautam Khaitan for his alleged role in routing the kickbacks.

The money laundering probe is based on the investigation being conducted by the CBI.

Last year, the CBI arrested former Air Chief S.P. Tyagi and two others.