Agriculture Centre of Excellence: Israeli expert visits Tripura

‘We will State to improve volume and quality of products’

Israel has sent an agriculture expert in Tripura in pursuance to the assurance made by its envoy to India Ron Malka to help introduce modern technology in the agriculture sector of the State. The envoy who visited the State a year ago had commented that the farmlands were full of potential.

The State is making progress to implement Dr. Ron Malka’s commitment to set up an “Agriculture Centre of Excellence”. The expert was visiting the State mainly to explore possibilities on use of advanced technology.

Yair Eshel, senior agriculture attache at the Embassy of Israel in New Delhi, has completed his three-day visit. He is known as a garlic breeder and cocoa expert.

Mr. Eshel toured some agriculture and horticulture sites managed by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare of the Tripura government. He spent considerable time in each centre to study and advised accompanying officials on farming issues.

He enquired about irrigation and orchard management, fertilizer application and maintenance from the officials.

Asked for his observations after the inspection of the farm lands, Mr. Eshel said he was satisfied with the cultivation method, but saw shortcomings in the use of technology. He said Israel will provide technical support to the northeastern State to improve the volume and quality of the products.

“The cooperation between Israel and Tripura through joint ventures would definitely improve the agriculture sector.”

Israel has already set up 29 such centres to help farmers gain higher yield and generate more income through value added technology. The centre in Tripura will be the 30th.