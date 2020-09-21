Agriculture Bills | Attempt to ‘silence’ MPs: Left parties

‘The agriculture legislations threaten India’s food security’

Five Left parties came together to condemn the attempts to “silence” the Opposition during the monsoon session in the Rajya Sabha.

In a joint press statement, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Revolutionary Socialist Party and All India Forward Bloc said that they would support the all India protest against the farm Bills on September 25.

“The Left parties strongly condemn the manner in which all parliamentary procedures and norms have been thrown to the winds by this BJP government for bulldozing legislations mortgaging Indian agriculture. Such destruction of parliamentary democracy displays fascistic portends. If by suspending opposition MPs who demanded division and voting, the BJP government thinks it will silence the Opposition, it shall not,” it said.

The parties also called upon the people of the country to rise in protest against such assaults on parliamentary democracy. “These legislations will destroy Indian agriculture and our farmers. This handover of the entire sector to agribusiness corporates will lead to the abolishing of minimum support price to the farmers, the complete destruction of the public distribution system and promote unscrupulous traders and giant corporations to hoard food, thus artificially creating a food scarcity, sending prices up astronomically. These legislations severely threaten India’s food security,¨ it said.