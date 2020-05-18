Watch | Agricultural reforms through Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan

18 May 2020 16:08 IST

A video on the agri-marketing reforms announced by Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as part of the stimulus package

As supply chain disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic reveal critical gaps in agricultural infrastructure and logistics systems, the third tranche of the measures announced under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan focuses on agriculture and allied activities.

Here are the proposed agri-marketing reforms as part of the stimulus package:

Funds worth ₹1 lakh crore are to be given to agricultural cooperative societies, farmer producer organisations and start-ups for boosting farm-gate infrastructure.

₹10,000 crore has been allotted for formalisation of micro-food enterprises and cluster-based farming approach is to be followed.

Under PM Matsya Sampadana Yojana ₹20,000 crore has been allocated for fishermen. This is expected to pave way for additional fish production of 70 lakh tonnes over 5 years.

₹13,000 crore has been appropriated to achieve 100% vaccination of cattle, buffalos, sheep, goats and pigs.

While a boost of ₹15,000 crore has been granted for animal husbandry infrastructure.

₹4,000 crore has been allotted for promotion of herbal cultivation. The move aims to cover 10 lakh hectare under herbal cultivation in 2 years.

Beekeeping initiatives have been assigned ₹500 crore.

The Essential Commodities Act, 1955, is to be amended to de-regulate cereals, edible oils, oilseeds, pulses, onion and potato.

Marketing reforms will be undertaken to provide adequate choice for farmers to sell produce at prices of their choice.

