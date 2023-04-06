Agniveers will have to clear written tests for recruitment in CAPFs, according to MHA notification  

April 06, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Agniveers who have been assured a 10% reservation in the paramilitary forces, will have to clear a written examination before they are recruited. This was made clear for the first time on Thursday, when amended rules were notified by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), for the recruitment of constables.

The rules replace a 2010 notification. As announced earlier by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Agniveers according to the fresh notification, are spared of the physical efficiency test and would get an age relaxation of three years. The first batch of Agniveers would get an exemption of five years.

Officials in the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) said they awaited clarity from the MHA on how the ex- Agniveers would be absorbed without upsetting the existing caste quota, as the recruitment would be applicable laterally.

The notification said, “Nothing in these rules shall affect reservation, relaxation of age-limit and other concessions, required to be provided for the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, ex-servicemen and other special categories of persons, in accordance with the orders issued by the Central Government from time to time, in this regard.”

The armed forces— The Army, the Navy and the Air force— do not recruit adhering to the caste-based formula, but enrolment in the CAPFs is done as per the existing reservation system and cannot exceed the 50% cap fixed by the Supreme Court.

The notification stated “the age limit for direct recruits is between 18 and 23 years. (Five years age relaxation in case of SC or ST and three years in case of OBC candidates.)”

“Physical and medical standard”

According to the order, all candidates including the ex- Agniveers would need to have a minimum educational qualification of matriculation; and “physical and medical standard” shall be applicable as per the scheme prescribed by the Central government from time to time.

It added that the candidates “must qualify Physical Efficiency Test and written examination as prescribed for Constable (General Duty) mentioned in the advertisement for recruitment”, and noted that “ex- Agniveers shall be exempted from Physical Efficiency Test (PET).” It does not specify exemption from any other requirement.

So far, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Sashastra Seema Bal, the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Border Security Force (BSF) have notified recruitment rules for Group C posts (Constables) mentioning reservation for Agniveers, but it did not specify the details. The CRPF rules provides details and are a likely template for all other CAPFs.

The rules were notified for 1.29 lakh sanctioned posts of Constable (General Duty) in Group ‘C’ category of the CRPF. As on January 1, 2022, there were 19,921 vacancies among the head constables and constables of the CRPF. The total sanctioned strength of the CRPF is 3.24 lakh.

On requirement basis

According to a government order, there shall be a reservation of 15% for the members of Scheduled Castes (SC), 7.5% for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and 27% for Other Backward Classes (OBC) “in the matter of appointment by direct recruitment to civil posts and civil services on all-India basis by open competition.”

The Ministry of Defence on June 14, 2022 unveiled the Agnipath scheme, a pan-India merit-based short-term recruitment scheme for soldiers, airmen and sailors. Under the scheme, candidates in the age group of 17.5 to 21 years would be provided an opportunity to serve in the armed forces as Agniveer for a period of 4-years, which includes the training period. After the completion of the four-year tenure, 25% of the recruits would be retained for regular service, based on organisational requirements and existing policies.

According to an estimate, the government aims to recruit 46,000 Agniveers in the first phase.

“As per the 25% limit, only 11,500 Agniveers will be retained for regular service. The remaining 34,500 will have to compete for the 10% vacancies of Constables in CAPFs. Vacancies arise against retirement and deaths, and are not fixed. The total vacancies at all ranks in CAPFs stood at 84,000 last year,” a senior government official said.

“As per the 25% limit, only 11,500 Agniveers will be retained for regular service”OfficialMinistry of Home Affairs