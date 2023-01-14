Agniveers breathe fire in ‘optimised’ training

January 14, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - Ranikhet

Against the expanse of a clear blue sky and green mountains around, 796 Agniveers train hard in Ranikhet’s mid-morning winter sun. They are at the regimental headquarters of the Kumaon Regiment, at the Somnath Sharma Parade ground. Here, they march, fall into formation, and learn the use of weaponry. The ground is named after India’s first Param Vir Chakra recipient, who at 24, died on November 3, 1947 while repulsing Pakistani infiltrators near the Srinagar airport, in the Battle of Badgam.

The men training here, part of the first batch of 19,000, are younger, between 17 and 23 and will go into history as being a part of India’s biggest military reform since Independence.

The Agnipath scheme, announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on June 14 last year, involves recruiting soldiers, airmen and sailors, who will serve the forces for a contractual four-year period. Post their term of engagement, only 25% will be enrolled into the regular cadre. The rest, as per the Ministry of Defence, will “be released, duly empowered and up-skilled, for a second career in civil society”.

Nearly 60 lakh applications were received (37 lakh for the Army, 15 lakh for the Navy, 7.7 lakh for the Air Force). There were 96 recruitment rallies in each of the States and Union Territories, at the end of which 40,000 Agniveers were selected. Of these, 3,000 are being trained for the Air Force, and 2,800 for the Navy. The second batch of Army trainees will see 100 women, while the Navy has inducted 270 women.

A trimmed schedule

For the moment, the Agniveers focus on the intense drills. Batches of men are scattered across the ground. A company wearing khakis, with helmets and warpaint on their cheeks, menacingly bares their teeth, their rifles fitted with a bayonet peg. They let out a cry and charge at an imaginary enemy. Their instructor says, “They will repeat it, till it becomes muscle memory and till each one of them thrusts their bayonets with precision.”

With the engagement period of Agniveers far shorter than regular cadres, the training module has also been trimmed. Earlier, training schedules in the Army varied from six months to two years, depending on the arm the jawan was selected into. The training duration has been optimised to 24 weeks to 31 weeks.

For example, at the infantry’s Kumaon Regiment, the Agniveers will do a six-month training stint rather than the regular nine months. Kumaon Regimental Centre Commandant Brigadier I.S. Samyal explained that out of the “must know, should know and could know”, the “could know” part of the training has been eliminated. “We are relying on technology based solutions like high end simulators to give them practice of firing in difficult conditions and terrains,” he said. Across the regimental training centres in the country, 500 simulators have been added.

The training schedules are not novel for the Agniveers: Ajay Kumar Yadav, a 22-year-old from Ludhiana, Punjab, has been running long distances and strength training over the past five years. He failed to make the cut thrice, and managed to get through last November during the recruitment drive for Agniveers. He is the only child of a seamstress mother and a father who works in a steel factory. His dream to be in the army was fuelled by peers and films, especially Uri, with its “How is the Josh?” war cry.

He’s not worried about making it to the 25%. “I will give my 100% to make it. If I don’t, I am confident that the skills I learn here will hold me in good stead,” he said.

But the shortened tenure and even tougher way into the regular cadres has made many sceptical about joining the forces. In November last year Shrawan Singh, from Rajsamand district in Rajasthan also went for an Agniveer recruitment camp. This was his third attempt, and he didn’t make it. He won’t try again. “It is pointless to put in so much effort for a four-year engagement. These are the years to make our career; why waste it there?” he said.

A stark gap exists in case of an Agniveer and a regular soldier getting killed in action. The family of a serving Agniveer will get Rs 1.04 crore as compensation, besides full pay for the unserved period up to four years (effective from the date of death), along with the Seva Nidhi fund (contributions by the Agniveer with matching contribution by the Government with interest).

However, in case a regular soldier is killed in action, besides the one-time compensation, there is a fund of insurance, and the widow or parents are entitled to a family pension until they are alive. The children get fully-funded education upto graduation in an institute of choice.

The government however, insists that the short engagement has not discouraged aspiring recruits, claiming a 15 per cent hike in applications. To make it more lucrative, reservations upto 10 per cent have been offered for Agniveer graduates for agencies under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Railways, Defence, Civil Aviation and others. The government is also extending preferential soft loans to encourage Agniveers to become entrepreneurs.

(With inputs from Dinakar Peri)

ADVERTISEMENT