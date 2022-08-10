India

Agniveer recruitment for female candidates from Nov 1

The Agniveer recruitment rally for female candidates under the general duty category for military police would be held from November 1 to 3 in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: A.M.Faruqui
PTI Bengaluru: August 10, 2022 16:03 IST
The Agniveer recruitment rally for female candidates under the general duty category for military police would be held from November 1 to 3 here.

According to a Defence statement, the recruitment is scheduled to be held at Manekshaw Parade ground here by the Recruiting Office (HQ) Bengaluru under the aegis of Headquarters Recruiting Zone Bengaluru for volunteer female candidates from Karnataka, Kerala and the Union Territory of Lakshadweep and Mahe.

The rally is being held for enrolment of Agniveer General Duty (Women) in the Corps of Military Police in the Army.

The details of age, education qualification and other criteria for enrolment in the specified category in the Army are given in the notification published by Headquarters Recruiting Zone, Bengaluru on August 7, the statement read.

