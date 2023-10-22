HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman killed in line of duty on Siachen

He is the first Agniveer to be killed in the line of duty since the introduction of the Agnipath scheme; veterans point out the disparity in benefits given to the next of kin of Agniveers versus regular soldiers

October 22, 2023 01:03 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman. Photo: X/@firefurycorps_IA

Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman. Photo: X/@firefurycorps_IA

Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman — deployed at the Siachen glacier, the world’s highest battlefield — has become the first Agniveer to be killed in the line of duty since the Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of soldiers was introduced.

“Quartered in snow silent to remain, when the bugle calls they shall rise and march again. All ranks of Fire and Fury Corps salute the supreme sacrifice of Agniveer (Operator) Gawate Akshay Laxman, in the line of duty, in the unforgiving heights of Siachen and offer deepest condolences to the family,” the Army’s Leh-based 14 Corps posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

The report of his death led to sharp criticism on social media from the veterans community, who pointed out the disparity between Agniveers and regular soldiers, whose families are entitled to pensions and other benefits if they die while on duty.

Disparity in benefits

As per the terms of engagement of Agniveers, in case of demise as a battle casualty, the next of kin receive ₹48 lakh non-contributory insurance, an ex-gratia of ₹44 lakh, and the 30% of his salary contributed by the Agniveer to the Seva Nidhi scheme, with equal matching contribution by the government, plus interest. In addition, they will also get the balance pay owed from the date of death till the completion of their four years’ tenure (in this case, that amounts to more than ₹13 lakh), and a contribution of ₹8 lakh from the Armed Forces Battle Casualty Fund, Army sources said.

Defence personnel pay homage to Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman. Photo: X(formerly Twitter)/@firefurycorps_IA

Defence personnel pay homage to Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman. Photo: X(formerly Twitter)/@firefurycorps_IA

Legal expert Major Navdeep Singh (Retd) pointed out the grave anomaly in the death and disability benefits of Agniveers, urging the government to look into it. “Ironically, the family of a temporary trainee civil employee, even if she/he dies in an accident on getting drunk while on leave or by suicide, would be entitled to family pension, but not the family of this Agniveer Battle Casualty in Siachen (sorry for the dark and seemingly insensitive examples/comparison),” he posted on social media.

In another observation, former Navy Chief Admiral Arun Prakash said, “This young Agniveer must have just finished his basic training of six months or so. Was it a good idea to post him to Siachen where the environment makes such harsh demands - physical and mental - even on experienced soldiers?”

Related Topics

armed Forces

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.