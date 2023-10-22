ADVERTISEMENT

Agniveer dies in the line of duty in Siachen: Army

October 22, 2023 01:03 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST - New Delhi

Army Chief Gen. Manoj Pande and all ranks of the force condoled the death of Agniveer, Gawate Akshay Laxman, who hailed from Maharashtra

Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman, who hailed from Maharashtra, died in the line of duty in Siachen. Representational image. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

An Agniveer died in the line of duty in Siachen, the Army's Leh-headquartered Fire and Fury Corps said on Sunday (October 22).

Army Chief Gen. Manoj Pande and all ranks of the force condoled the death of Agniveer, Gawate Akshay Laxman, who hailed from Maharashtra.

The Siachen glacier at the height of around 20,000 feet in the Karakoram range is known as the highest militarised zone in the world where the soldiers have to battle frostbite and high winds.

The exact details of Laxman's death is not immediately known.

"Quartered in snow silent to remain, when the bugle calls they shall rise and march again," the Fire and Fury Corps said on 'X'.

"All ranks of Fire and Fury Corps salute the supreme sacrifice of #Agniveer (Operator) Gawate Akshay Laxman, in the line of duty, in the unforgiving heights of #Siachen and offer deepest condolences to the family," it said.

