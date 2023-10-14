Agniveer died from ‘self-inflicted injury’, says Army

October 14, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - NEW DELHI/CHANDIGARH

The Army on Saturday said Amritpal Singh, an Agniveer, died on October 11 from a self-inflicted injury due to which no guard of honour or military funeral was provided to him, in accordance with the existing policy.

A video of the last rites being conducted by the family of Singh has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), drawing sharp comments and criticism from veterans and the public on how Agniveers are not getting the honour given to regular soldiers.

“In an unfortunate incident, Agniveer Amritpal Singh died while on sentry duty in Rajouri Sector due to a self-inflicted gun shot injury. Court of Inquiry to ascertain more details is in progress,” the Army’s Nagrota-based16 Corps said in a statement on social media. “The cause of death being a self-inflicted injury, no guard of honour or military funeral was provided, in accordance with the existing policy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The mortal remains of the deceased, accompanied by one Junior Commissioned Officer and four other ranks, were transported in a civil ambulance hired by the Agniveer unit, it said, adding, “Accompanying Army personnel also attended the last rites.”

One jawan is still with the family to assist them in completing the formalities, an Army source said.

‘Unfortunate incident’

Reacting to the incident, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia demanded that the Agnipath scheme for recruitment of soldiers should be scrapped immediately and the services of all personnel recruited so far should be regularised.

Mr. Majithia, in a statement, said it was tragic and unfortunate that the “first martyr of the country under the Modi government’s new Agniveer Policy” was not provided an Army ambulance for carrying his body home. Mr. Majithia said it was shameful that even the “customary guard of honour” was not provided.

He urged the Punjab government to honour its words for martyrs and provide the family an assistance of ₹1 crore and a job.

Expressing shock over the absence of a guard of honour during the cremation of Singh, Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa of the Congress urged Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to announce at least ₹1 crore as ex-gratia assistance for the next of kin of the deceased as they are not entitled to pension and other benefits.

“Isn’t it sheer disrespect to the soldier who made a supreme sacrifice for our country?” he asked.

The Agnipath scheme was announced by the Union government on June 14, 2022, doing away with the earlier process of recruitment of soldiers into the armed forces. The Army has so far recruited 40,000 Agniveers in two batches. Following training at the regimental centres, the first batch has joined service.

Under the scheme, soldiers, known as Agniveers, are recruited for four years. Upon completion of four years, they will get an opportunity to join the regular cadre and up to 25% of them would be selected through another recruitment process. All recruitment in the forces for soldiers, sailors and airmen are now being conducted through the Agnipath scheme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT