In this episode of Talking Politics, we look at the Armed forces’ short-term recruitment scheme Agnipath which has come to the limelight again two years after its launch. It is one of the important issues that was raised during the recent poll campaign for 2024 general elections. NDA’s ally JD(U) has also sought a comprehensive review of the scheme.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Gayatri Menon and Yuvasree S