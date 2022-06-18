Agnipath protests | Congress announces solidarity 'Satyagrah' at Jantar Mantar on June 19

Protesters block the Khagaul Road during a protest against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme, near Patna, on June 17. File | Photo Credit: PTI

June 18, 2022 11:48 IST

Congress MPs and leaders will sit on a "Satyagraha" at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, on June 19, in solidarity with the youths protesting against the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces. Youths across the country have taken to the streets against the contentious scheme and incidents of violence have been reported from several cities and towns. Advertisement Advertisement Also Read Upper age limit for Agnipath scheme hiring raised to 23 for 2022 Sources said Congress MPs, its working committee members, and All India Congress Committee office-bearers will be part of the "Satyagraha" that begins at 10 a.m. at Jantar Mantar on June 19. "The decision was taken as the Agnipath scheme has enraged the youths of our country and they are protesting on streets," a party leader said. "It is our responsibility to stand by them."