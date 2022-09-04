Agnipath high on the agenda of Army Chief’s visit to Nepal

Chief of Indian Army staff, General Manoj Pande (C) arrives at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on September 4, 2022 on a five day official visit. | Photo Credit: AFP

Army Chief General Manoj Pande proceeded on a four day visit to Nepal on Sunday. His visit comes amid Nepal’s concerns over the new Agnipath scheme for recruitment of soldiers into the Indian military.

“This visit will provide an opportunity to take stock of the existing bilateral defence ties and strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest,” the Army said in a statement.

The new Agnipath scheme is expected to figure prominently during Gen Pande’s discussions in Nepal. Ten days back, Nepal postponed a recruitment drive for Gurkha soldiers into the India Army, in Butwal. Then, the Ministry of External Affairs stated that Indian Army will continue to recruit Nepal Domicile Gurkhas (NDGs) under the Agnipath scheme. There have been apprehensions on the four-year stint and the lack of pension for the Agniveers recruited under the new scheme.

Continuing a tradition of friendship between both Armies, the Indian Army Chief will be conferred with the honorary rank of General of Nepal Army on Monday in a ceremony at Sital Nivas, the official residence of the President of Nepal, the statement said.

The Army Chief is scheduled to visit Nepal Army headquarters, where he will pay homage to the fallen soldiers and have interactions with the senior leadership of the Nepali Army.

Gen Pande is also scheduled to interact with student officers and faculty of the Nepali Army Command and Staff College Shivpuri, the statement said. He is set to call on the Prime Minster of Nepal on September 6.