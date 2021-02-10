National

Agitating farmers not summoned by NIA: Government tells Rajya Sabha

Farmers participating in the ongoing protests against newly enacted three agriculture laws were not summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the government told Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi borders for more than two months, demanding a complete repeal of three farm laws enacted in September 2020.

“No sir,” Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy said in a written reply to a query whether the NIA summoned farmers, participating in the ongoing farmers’ protests. NIA probes terror related crimes. The question was asked by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and two other members.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 10, 2021 1:46:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/agitating-farmers-not-summoned-by-nia-government-tells-rajya-sabha/article33799990.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY