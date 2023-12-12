Aggressively probing attack on Indian consulate in San Francisco, says FBI chief

December 12, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - NEW DELHI

A U.S. delegation led by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher A. Wray on Tuesday held a meeting with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) chief Dinkar Gupta and other senior officials. He informed the agency that the FBI was aggressively investigating the attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco.

During the meeting at the NIA headquarters, “candid and wide-ranging discussions were held on a host of issues, including the acts and activities of terrorist-organised criminal networks, ongoing investigations in the U.S. in the attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco, investigation of cyberterror and cybercrimes”.

“Mr. Gupta highlighted the active nexus between the terrorist outfits and terrorist elements with members of organised criminal syndicates, which was spreading to the U.S. as well. Mr. Wray said that both the agencies have a lot in common and the similarities are far greater than the differences.

The FBI chief said terror incidents like 9/11 and the Mumbai attacks had changed the way in which nations respond to terror threats, emphasising on the need to take the partnership and cooperation between the FBI and the NIA to the next level to deal with the constantly evolving challenges and threats of terrorism.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. Wray also informed the NIA that the FBI was aggressively investigating the attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco,” said the agency.

The NIA Director-General thanked the FBI for being a very significant partner in the training and capacity building of Indian police officers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.