 />

November 24, 2024e-Paper

Attorney General bats for global environmental bar

R. Venkataramani stressed the importance of framing policies that respect cultural and regional variations

Updated - November 24, 2024 10:02 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
A file image of Attorney General of India R. Venkataramani

A file image of Attorney General of India R. Venkataramani | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Attorney General of India R. Venkataramani has proposed to establish a Global Environmental Bar to facilitate cross-border legal collaboration and knowledge exchange.

He was speaking at a round-table conference organised by All India Lawyers Forum along with the University College London on ‘Global Environment Laws’ in New Delhi recently.

Reflecting on India’s diversity, Mr. Venkataramani stressed the importance of framing policies that respect cultural and regional variations. He pointed out that legal education should emphasise social justice missions over monetary incentives in litigation. Supreme Court advocates Pragya Parijat Singh, Durgesh Gupta, Yog Maya and Vikas Verma spoke at the conference.

Published - November 24, 2024 09:59 pm IST

Related Topics

Delhi / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.