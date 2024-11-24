Attorney General bats for global environmental bar

Attorney General of India R. Venkataramani has proposed to establish a Global Environmental Bar to facilitate cross-border legal collaboration and knowledge exchange.

He was speaking at a round-table conference organised by All India Lawyers Forum along with the University College London on ‘Global Environment Laws’ in New Delhi recently.

Reflecting on India’s diversity, Mr. Venkataramani stressed the importance of framing policies that respect cultural and regional variations. He pointed out that legal education should emphasise social justice missions over monetary incentives in litigation. Supreme Court advocates Pragya Parijat Singh, Durgesh Gupta, Yog Maya and Vikas Verma spoke at the conference.