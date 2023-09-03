HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AG-365S of Marut Drones becomes first DGCA-certified drone for dual usage

The drone gets DGCA certification for its use in agriculture, drone pilot training 

September 03, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A small category multi-utility drone developed by a Hyderabad-based startup for use in agriculture, training purposes.

A small category multi-utility drone developed by a Hyderabad-based startup for use in agriculture, training purposes. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Marut Drones has secured type certification approvals from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for its AG-365S kisan drone for use in agriculture and also for drone pilot training given by the remote pilot training organisation (RPTO).

The company claimed that it is the country’s first multi-utility agriculture small category drone to receive the DGCA-approved type certificate. The AG-365S drone has highest endurance of 22 minutes, is equipped with high-end sensors for smooth operations and tested extensively for best quality,

According to Marut Drones founder Kumar Vislawath, the company has already developed a multi-purpose medium category agricultural drone and multiple RPTOs in partnership with well-known institutions across the country. He stated that India is a leading drone manufacturer and Marut Drones has become the first player to have DGCA type certification in both small and medium category battery-operated drones.

Marut Drones recently received the type certification approvals from the DGCA for their extensively tested and robustly designed multi-utility agricultural drone in small category (less than 25 kg) AG-365S. As per UAS Rules-2021, drones with UIN numbers are only allowed to fly in the Indian airspace.

Mr. Vislawath explained that DGCA certification is provided based on quality checks and issued after a rigorous testing process of unmanned aerial vehicles in various NABL-accredited testing labs. The process makes UAV go through a series of material, environmental, operational tests for safe, secured and reliable operations. The certification enables the Hyderabad-based firm take drone technology to users in the agricultural sector towards modernising agricultural operations.

Further, he stated that spraying of chemicals/pesticides in agriculture would cause huge negative health impact on operators and repetition of the activity would be inhumane, exposing the operator to chemicals and leading to cancers.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.