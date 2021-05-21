After variant row, Singapore calls for united fight against COVID-19

NEW DELHI:

21 May 2021 11:22 IST

Less talk, more action needed, says country.

The High Commission of Singapore on Friday called for united action in defeating COVID-19 pandemic.

In a social media post, the mission indicated that controversies that divide efforts will not deliver a successful strategy against the pandemic and praised Singaporean real estate giant CapitaLand for contributing relief assistance to counter the virus in India.

“Moving on. Less talk, more action. We thank Singapore’s very own CapitaLand for its invaluable contributions to India. United we stand; Divided we fall,” said the High Commission of Singapore in the social media message.

Advertising

Advertising

The message hints at the controversy over the last few days, which was triggered after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said a strain of COVID-19 virus had been “found in Singapore” that was “very dangerous” for children. Singapore responded saying that there was no Singapore variant and that the variant found there came from India.

‘CapitaLand through the ‘CapitaLandHopeFoundation’ has so far donated $3.2 million in relief efforts to India so far. The real estate giant has donated $9 million globally to support communities facing the pandemic.