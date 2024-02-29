After Vaishnaw’s election to Rajya Sabha, speculation grows about BJD-BJP camaraderie

February 29, 2024 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Amid growing signals of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) coordinating their future activities, the regional party has announced elaborate celebrations on the occasion of the 108th birth anniversary of the legendary Biju Patnaik, father of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, on March 5. Incidentally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to speak at a public gathering in Jajpur district on the same day.

The camaraderie between the two parties was on view in the recent Rajya Sabha elections, with BJD deciding not to put up a third candidate in order to ensure the election of Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw even though the party had the numbers. Odisha’s ruling party announced that it was supporting the candidature of Mr. Vaishnaw in the larger interest of the State.

State of Play | In Odisha, are the BJP and the BJD foes or frenemies?

Mr. Modi’s likely presence in Odisha on March 5 has further fuelled speculation about closeness between the two estranged alliance partners. After formation of the BJD in 1997 following the death of Biju Patnaik, the regional party had chosen BJP as its ally and ran a collation government until 2009. Anti-Christian riots in Kandhamal district in 2008 triggered fissures and the BJD parted ways with the BJP, going on to contest the concurrent 2009 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections separately.

However, over the years, the regional party has always lent support to the BJP in Parliament for passage of Bills or election of candidates to constitutional positions such as President and Vice-President. Mr. Vaishnaw’s election on February 20 is only the latest instance of such cooperation.

While a senior BJP leader told The Hindu that the two parties could even stitch a formal alliance before election dates are announced, other leaders refused to speak on the issue and said they did not have information on this.

On Thursday, the BJD leadership asked party cadres to celebrate Biju Patnaik’s birth anniversary in all constituencies. “All elected public representatives, party’s office-bearers and those who love Biju Patnaik would remember the great statesman, freedom fighter and symbol of selfless service and hold public meetings. His contribution to the development of Odisha would also be discussed,” party chief and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik instructed in a signed letter.

The party also prepared a text for all members to read aloud, invoking Biju Patnaik and vowing to work relentlessly for making the State prosperous and strong. The party also decided to observe April 17, his death anniversary, on a grand scale, even as it reiterated its demand for Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award, for Biju Patnaik.

