After U.P. and Haryana, Madhya Pradesh mulls law against ‘love jihad’

There will be no jihad in the name of love, says Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The Madhya Pradesh government will make legal arrangements to curb the alleged practice of love jihad in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday.

With this, Madhya Pradesh has become the third BJP- ruled state to announce its intention to make legal provisions against “love jihad“.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar had made similar announcements.

“There will be no jihad in the name of love, whoever does such an act will be set right. Legal arrangements will be made for this, “ Mr. Chouhan told reporters.

The chief minister was responding to questions on the issue after attending a meeting at state BJP headquarters here on Monday evening.

“Love jihad” is term used by right-wing activists to refer to the alleged campaign of Muslims forcing Hindu girls to convert in the guise of love.

On Saturday, Adityanath had said his government would come out with a law to deal with “love jihad”. A day later, Haryana chief minister Khattar had said his government is also considering legal provisions against it to ensure “the guilty cannot escape”.