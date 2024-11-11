 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

After storm over allegations, Australia Today clarifies ban was by Meta platforms, not Canadian government 

The Ministry of External Affairs, which had slammed Canada over the allegations last week, has been silent over clarification

Published - November 11, 2024 09:36 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Suhasini Haidar
Suhasini Haidar
Australia media portal said that it had not been ‘selectively blocked’ by the Canadian government and it was ‘not aware’ that Meta platforms Facebook and Instagram had decided not to broadcast all news content on its sites in Canada due to a dispute over Canada’s ‘Online News Act’ since 2023.

Australia media portal said that it had not been ‘selectively blocked’ by the Canadian government and it was ‘not aware’ that Meta platforms Facebook and Instagram had decided not to broadcast all news content on its sites in Canada due to a dispute over Canada’s ‘Online News Act’ since 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Australian media portal at the centre of a storm between India and Canada clarified on Monday (November 11, 2024) that it had not been “selectively blocked” by the Canadian government as alleged earlier. In a statement responding to a denial issued by the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the portal, which focuses on Indian diaspora issues, said it was “not aware” that Meta platforms Facebook and Instagram had decided not to broadcast all news content on its sites in Canada due to a dispute over Canada’s “Online News Act” since 2023. 

However, it alleged that an unnamed “Khalistani propaganda” news site remained accessible on Canadian Facebook and Instagram, leading to its assumption that there had been “selective blocking” of its site. Based on Australia Today’s allegations, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson had said last week that these were “actions which yet again highlight the hypocrisy of Canada towards freedom of speech”. 

India says Canada blocked Australian media outlet for reporting Jaishankar's presser

While the Canadian government denied blocking any site, and the portal itself has clarified, the Ministry declined to make any comment on the issue on Monday. 

When asked, officials pointed to the Australia Today statement, issued by its Managing Editor Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj. 

“We acknowledge the recent statement from the Canadian Foreign Ministry and would like to clarify that we first learned that users in Canada were unable to access our Facebook and Instagram pages shortly after publishing our interview with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar,” Mr. Bharadwaj explained. “Before this, we were not aware of any issues regarding the accessibility of ‘The Australia Today’ content in Canada on Meta platforms.”

Earlier on Sunday the Canadian Foreign Ministry, known as Global Affairs Canada, had issued a sharp rebuttal to the allegations. 

“Australia Today has never been banned in Canada. The news site and video of media comments by both India’s Foreign Minister Jaishankar and Australia’s Foreign Minister Wong, can be easily and freely viewed in Canada. In Canada, Meta, which owns and operates Facebook and Instagram, blocked the sharing of news content on their sites, irrespective of the outlet,” it said in its statement.

Questions over the Ministry statement against the Canadian government had gained prominence, after an Indian fact-checking site “Boom” investigated the allegations and found Australia Today’s claim that it had been specifically banned for publishing Mr. Jaishankar’s interview to be false.

In fact, in May 2023, Meta president for global affairs Nick Clegg (former British Deputy PM) had announced that in response to the Canadian government’s actions to rein in Big Tech with tough regulations on news portals being carried on its social media sites, Meta would end the availability of news content in Canada.

Published - November 11, 2024 09:36 pm IST

Related Topics

social networking / news media / digital media players

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.