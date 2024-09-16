After prolonged negotiations, BJP concedes chair of four Parliamentary Standing Committees to Congress

After prolonged negotiations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has conceded the chair of Department-related Standing Committees on External Affairs, Agriculture, Rural Development and Education to the Congress.

A notification is expected shortly. In 2014, with the Congress tally at just 44 MPs, the party held the chair of parliamentary panels on External Affairs and Finance. External Affairs was then headed by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and Finance by Veerappa Moily. Both sides have ceded space. The Congress had begun negotiations demanding External Affairs, Finance, Defence and Home Affairs. The government had refused to hand over even one of these four panels. It argued that since the Congress as the principal Opposition party heads the Public Accounts Committee, which audits all government expenditure, it need not be given finance.

According to sources, the BJP is likely to lead the panels on Finance and Defence. Among BJP’s Lok Sabha MPs are former Chief Ministers Biplab Deb and Basavaraj S Bommai. It is also likely to accommodate its two key allies, Telugu Desam Party and JD(U), though based on its numerical strength the TDP is not eligible to head the panel.

Other parties

Sources also said that the Samajwadi Party will be heading the Standing Committee on Health. Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav chaired the panel during the previous Lok Sabha. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Trinamool Congress will head one panel each.

There are 24 Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees. Out of these, 16 committees come within the ambit of the Lok Sabha and are chaired by a Lok Sabha member and the rest are under the Rajya Sabha.

The committees provide an additional layer of scrutiny and accountability for the government, since these are non-partisan platforms where the members are not bound by the party’s whip.

With just four seats, the Congress has another tricky problem on its hands. In picking the chair of these four panels, it will have to balance the caste and regional factors.

Much like BJP, Congress also has two former Chief Ministers - former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Puducherry Chief Minister V. Vaithilingam.

