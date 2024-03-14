After Parliament and BJP, RSS to pass resolution on Ram temple in annual meet

March 14, 2024 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - New Delhi

The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) will pass a resolution on Ram temple during its Pratinidhi Sabha, the highest decision-making body of Sangh, scheduled to be held between March 15 and 17 in Nagpur, said organisation’s all-India publicity head Sunil Ambekar, on Wednesday.

The annual meeting, which aims to set the course of action and programmes of the RSS for the rest of the year, will also witness deliberation on various issues prevailing in the country, including Sandeshkhali and the farmer’s protest.

While the right wing organisation will focus on women issues in Sandeshkhali, its also planning to hold a year long celebrations to commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar, who pioneered women’s education and has built several temples in India, including the Kashi Vishwanath temple, situated in Varanasi, the constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The annual Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh will be held between March 15 and 17 at ‘Smriti Bhavan’ complex in Reshim Bagh here. A total of 1,529 representatives from RSS-affiliated organisations are expected to attend the meeting,” Mr. Ambekar informed.

He added that the plans prepared for this year will hold special importance as the RSS is completing 100 years of its formation in 2025. BJP president J.P. Nadda, the heads and organising secretaries of 36 Sangh outfits and other RSS-affiliated organisations will take part in the Pratinidhi Sabha.

“A resolution on how the ‘positive atmosphere’ created after the consecration of the Ram temple can be taken forward, will be passed in this three days meeting. The annual meet also see the election to pick members of the Sangh’s ‘Akhil Bhartiya Karyakarni Mandal’ (national executive) and its ‘sar karyawah’ (general secretary),” he said.

As a part of its centenary year the ABPS will also discuss in depth over the Panch Parivartan programme for the benefit of the society. The program includes five key points for social transformation namely samajik samarasata (social harmony), kutumb prabodhan (family awakening), paryavaran (environmental awareness), the insistence on swa (selfhood), and the duties of the citizens.

Dattatreya Dattatreya, the current general secretary, is expected to be re-elected on March 16.

Prior to the RSS, both Houses of Parliament, on the last working day of the 17th Lok Sabha on February 10, 2024, had passed a resolution terming the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya as ushering in a “new era of governance and public welfare”.

A similar resolution was passed in National Council meet of Bharatiya Janata Party on February 18, saying that the temple’s consecration heralds the establishment of ‘Ram Rajya’ in India for the next thousand years, and claiming that Lord Ram was the inspiration for the fundamental rights enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

