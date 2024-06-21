After major accidents, confusion prevails over operation of trains during signal failures 

With frequent train accidents causing multiple deaths, confusion prevails in the railways on the operation of trains during signal failures, especially in the automatic signaling territory.

While investigation is on into the horrific collision of three trains, including the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express in South Eastern Railway on June 2, 2023, that left about 300 passengers dead and over 900 injured, the rear-end collision of two passenger trains in the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway in Andhra Pradesh on October 29, 2023, which caused the deaths of 17 passengers, and the Kanchanjunga train accident in the Katihar Division of Northeast Frontier Railway in West Bengal on June 17, 2024, in which 10 people died and many others injured, the primary cause of these major accidents is suspected to be signal failure or confusion in train operating protocols during such situation.

With increasing fatal accidents, Zonal Railways are confused over the Standard Operating Procedures. The Eastern Railway on Friday issued an order banning TA-912, a travel authority issued during signal failures by Station Masters to loco pilots authorising them to cross the signal in red.

However, the very next day the order was withdrawn. The Senior Divisional Operations Manager said the order was withdrawn since it was issued “erroneously”.

In another case, the Western Railway, headquartered in Mumbai, has sought clarifications on certain confusion in travel authorities issued during signal failures.

Contradictory rules

In a note, the Senior Divisional Operations Manager, Ahmedabad Division, referring to the norms pertaining to train operations during failures in automatic signalling system said the rules mentioned in Chapter IX Automatic Block System in General and Subsidiary Rules 2008 edition were “contradictory and the same are required to be critically assessed. The necessary corrections, as required, may be effected to avoid any confusion among the staff at stations provided with Automatic Block System at the time of failures.”

Elaborating on various rule positions as regards operating trains during failures in the automatic signalling system, the officer pointed to certain contradictions, including speed restrictions and sought clarity.

The Chennai Division of Southern Railway referred to the Kanchenjunga accident and said a special drive would be conducted to counsel all running staff, including loco pilots, regarding the knowledge of working in automatic signalling section during abnormal working conditions.

