After junior wrestlers' protest, ad-hoc panel announces organisation of U-15, U-20 Nationals

January 03, 2024 05:21 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Junior wrestlers protest as the national championships have been withheld, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on January 03, 2024.

Junior wrestlers protest as the national championships have been withheld, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on January 03, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

The ad-hoc panel, managing wrestling affairs in the country, on January 3 announced organisation of U-15 and U-20 National championships within six weeks, hours after junior wrestlers held a protest at Jantar Mantar and demanded dissolution of the IOA-constituted committee.

The panel "acknowledged the concerns" of the young wrestlers who have been hit hard by the year-long protests by top India grapplers.

Wrestling activities in the country have been hit hard following protests by the country's top three grapplers — Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat — against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

ALSO READ
Vinesh Phogat returns Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards, leaves them at Kartavya Path

Neither the National camps nor the junior nationals have been held since January 2023.

Hundreds of junior wrestlers lost one full year due to the stalemate.

Bhupender Singh Bajwa, chairman of the three-member panel, assured the junior wrestlers that he would soon organise the sub junior and junior Nationals in Gwalior.

ALSO READ
Bajrang Punia urges Sports Ministry to restart wrestling activities in view of Paris Olympics

“The (ad-hoc) committee acknowledges the concerns raised by the young wrestlers (during the protest) and is committed to address the issues. The Committee is planning to organise the national championships for the U-15 and U-20 categories within the next six weeks at LNIPE, Gwalior,” Bajwa said in a statement.

"The ad-hoc committee reaffirms its full commitment to the growth and development of wrestling in India, fostering a culture of excellence and perseverance. The young wrestlers are advised to continue training and practising for these events," added the statement.

The ad-hoc panel was set up on December 27 after the ministry suspended the newly-elected body under Sanjay Singh.

