After inconclusive talks, Bengal Chief Secretary urges doctors to call off fast-unto-death

The meeting between representatives of 12 doctors’ associations and West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant on Monday (October 14, 2024) remained inconclusive as the government said that it cannot put a time frame for implementation of certain demands of protesting junior doctors.

After a two-and-half-hour meeting, the State’s Chief Secretary said that the State government has accepted seven out of ten demands of junior doctors who are on a fast-unto-death.

With junior doctors insisting to continue with their hunger strike till all their demands are met, the stalemate is likely to continue.

“Out of ten demands seven have been met and work is already in progress. The intent of the government is positive. Our stand is positive as to why putting a timeline is not possible on certain demands of the doctors,” Mr. Pant told journalists after the meeting.

The Chief Secretary also urged the protesting junior doctors to call off their hunger strike. “We are concerned about their health and well-being. We appeal to them to withdraw their hunger strike,” Mr. Pant said.

The representatives of the doctors’ bodies who participated in the meeting said that they were disappointed with the talks with the State government.

“We had come with a lot of optimism but were disappointed with the talks. The Chief Secretary only listened to us and gave only vague answers,” a representative of Medical Service Centre, a union of doctors, said after the meeting.

The fast-unto-death of junior doctors entered its tenthday on Monday and the health condition of Tanya Panja, one of doctors on hunger strike deteriorated in the evening. Dr. Panja, who has been on hunger strike since October 5 was hospitalised at Medical College, Kolkata. So far five doctors who began the hunger strike for the ten-point demand have been hospitalised after their health condition deteriorated.

The protesting junior doctors under West Bengal Junior Doctors Front also brought a procession to Raj Bhavan to highlight that they were not satisfied with the investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the rape and murder of a doctor at R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. The CBI in a charge sheet earlier this month had named Sanjay Roy, a civic police volunteer, as the only accused in the crime that has sparked protests outside the State.

“Hon’ble Governor received the memorandum from the WB Junior Doctors’ Front on their concerns about the RG Kar issue. The delegation consisted of Mostafi Ahmed , Debashish Halder , Satyadip Sarkar, A Ashraf and another .Governor has taken up the matter with the relevant authorities for immediate action,” a social media post by Raj Bhavan Media Cell said.

Meanwhile, senior doctors from private hospitals across West Bengal started a 48-hour cease work protest and 12-hour symbolic hunger strike on Monday to mark their support for the junior doctors fast until death.

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee targeted the protesting doctors and tried to ridicule the fast-unto-death. “What kind of hunger strike is this? It starts from the protest venue and ends once they get hospitalised. The hunger strike that we know is a fast-unto-death, not a fast-unto-hospitalisation” the MP said.

While the protests by doctors continue to rage, the State government has appealed to protesters not to hold demonstrations near the annual Durga Puja Immersion carnival where big ticket pujas will participate on Tuesday. The Chief Secretary appealed to doctors not to organise ‘Droher Carnival (protest carnival)’ near the venue of immersion carnival at Kolkata’s Red Road.

While a section of senior doctors has called for a protest carnival on Tuesday, junior doctors have announced that they will organise a ‘ human chain’ to highlight their protest. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has urged people to boycott the Durga Puja Immersion Carnival of the State government in the wake of hunger strike by junior doctors . The Calcutta High Court in an order last week has said that there will be no protests at the immersion carnival.