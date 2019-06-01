National

After IAF move, Pakistan likely to lift airspace curbs

An aerial view of the aeroplane hub at the Karachi airport. File

An aerial view of the aeroplane hub at the Karachi airport. File   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

more-in

Pakistan on Saturday indicated that it may lift the airspace ban along its eastern border with India to reciprocate the Indian Air Force’s decision to remove all restrictions on all air routes in the Indian airspace.

Reacting to the India’s May 31 decision, a senior official of the Pakistan government said, “Once the Indian government lifts the air restriction on Pakistani flights, Pakistan is likely to reciprocate it.”

The official said India had yet to inform Pakistan about lifting of airspace ban for its flights.

“We only heard about this through the media as no communication in this respect has taken place as yet. We may follow the suit once India lifts air restrictions on our flights,” he said.

Earlier, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal had said Islamabad want de-escalation.

“If de-escalation takes place we would not like to have a ban on our airspace for India for a single day but for the purpose, India will have to talk to us,” he had said.

Comments
Related Topics National
India-Pakistan
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2019 9:39:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/after-iaf-move-pakistan-likely-to-lift-airspace-curbs/article27401486.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story