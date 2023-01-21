ADVERTISEMENT

After dismal performance in Assembly polls, Gujarat Congress suspends 38 members for 'anti-party activities'

January 21, 2023 02:17 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST - Ahmedabad

“Action will be taken against others as well. Eight workers have received warnings,” Congress leader Balubhai Patel said

PTI

Congress headquarter in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The disciplinary committee of the Gujarat Congress had met two times this month. File | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

The Gujarat Congress has said that it has suspended 38 of its functionaries and workers for six years for indulging in “anti-party activities” during the Assembly polls held last month, where the grand old party could win only 17 seats in the 182-member House.

The disciplinary committee of the Gujarat Congress met two times this month and has so far received 71 complaints against 95 persons, its convener Balubhai Patel told reporters on January 20.

“We have suspended 38 functionaries and workers for anti-party activities. Action will be taken against others as well. Eight workers have received warnings,” Mr. Patel said.

Surendranagar district president Raiyabhai Rathod, Narmada district president Harendra Valand and former Nandod MLA P.D. Vasava are among the 38 persons who have been suspended from the party, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the Assembly polls held on December 1 and 5 last year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a landslide victory, bagging 156 seats and retaining power in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US