After Delhi meet, NDA MPs to brainstorm with PM through session ahead of 2024 polls

July 20, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be meeting groups of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs over the course of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, to consolidate some ideas ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The first of such meetings will be held on July 25.

Senior sources in the BJP told ANI, “Ten groups of the MPs have been formed. PM Modi will chair the meeting of each group. Every day, there will be a meeting of two regions.” According to the source, each group will have 35-40 members.

“On the first day, the meeting for Uttar Pradesh and the northeast will be conducted,” the source added.

This follows the meeting of the NDA partners, comprising 38 parties, held in New Delhi on Tuesday. A BJP source said the Opposition’s consolidation in the INDIA grouping demonstrates that the next Lok Sabha election will be highly polarised. “In such a situation, we need to be engaged and work strategically,” added the source.

