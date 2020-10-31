National

After COVID-19 ends, everyone will have ‘darshan’ of Lord Ram’: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.  

) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth on Friday said after the coronavirus pandemic ends, arrangements will be made for “darshan” of Lord Ram from every village in the state.

“In Ayodhya, construction of Ram temple is on. Had there been no COVID-19, we would have made arrangements to send everyone from villages to Ayodha.” the CM said while addressing a gathering here.

“After the end of pandemic, everyone will have ‘darshan’ of Lord Ram’,” he said.

The Chief Minister was at Valmiki Ashram in Chitrakoot’s Lalapur village on the occasion of Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti.

