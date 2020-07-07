After Chinese pullback, Indian troops also move 1.5 km away from Galwan Valley clash site: official

NEW DELHI:

The Indian Army, which till now was patrolling up to Patrol Point 14, the site of the June 15 clash, will not be able to do so for the next 30 days

With Chinese troops pulling back two km from the clash site at the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, Indian troops have also moved back around 1.5 km, a senior government official has told The Hindu.

The Indian Army, which till now was patrolling till Patrol Point 14, the site of the clash when 20 soldiers were killed on June 15, will not be able to do so for the next 30 days as per a moratorium on foot patrolling agreed upon during the June 30 Corps Commanders talks.

The official said this was a cause of concern as the Chinese were well within the Indian perception of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and if a long-term solution was not found then the Indian troops may permanently lose the right to patrol the area.

Galwan is one of the friction points in eastern Ladakh. There had been a buildup all along the LAC, including in the Hot Springs and Finger 4-8 at Pangong Tso (lake) area since April-May.

“Till that bend (PP 14), where the clash took place, India has built a road. The point where the Indian troops have retreated now is the point where the Army used to initiate its patrols. As per the moratorium, India will not be able to patrol the distance now and this will have to be seriously worked out. It cannot be turned into a permanent arrangement,” said the official. A buffer zone of around 3.5-4 km has been created around the June 15 clash site.

“At Galwan, only 30 people on each side are deployed now, the distance between them is 3.6-4 km, the agreed buffer zone. The primary objective of the first phase of disengagement was no eyeball-to-eyeball positions, which has been achieved through this arrangement. The next layer of deployment of 50 personnel on each side is about one km, so within six km, there are just 80 people on both sides,” said the official.

The Indian patrolling base mentioned earlier is beyond this point where the rest of the additional troops have moved back. The official added that with the Galwan and Shyok rivers in spate due to monsoon, it was not in the interest of both India and China to stay put there.

“The Chinese are now claiming the entire Galwan Valley but this was not the case earlier. They transgressed when they saw culverts, bridges and roads being constructed this side...culminating in the June 15 violent clashes,” said the official.

The disengagement at Galwan has been completed and verified on the ground by the local commanders. Before India and China released official statements on Monday afternoon regarding the outcome of the July 5 Special Representative level talks, another round of verification was done to ensure China had walked the talk.

“Unmanned aerial vehicles were used to take pictures and physical verification was done to check if Chinese troops had removed all the structures built by them,” said the official.